‘It Is Time To Break Up America’ Declares Journalist Kurt Eichenwald On Twitter

In the wake of the 2020 election in which President Donald Trump has failed to concede to President-elect Joe Biden formally, journalist and New York Times bestselling author Kurt Eichenwald made a potentially shocking statement about the state of the union. He believes the United States cannot continue as it is.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Eichenwald laid out his reasoning and proposed a solution for handling the situation.

“I know people think I’m kidding. I’m not. The trajectory of America is clear. We have one party divorced from reality, willing to cripple the government and attack democracy, ignoring oversight laws, and a system that allows for their minority rule. No country can survive this,” read the first of five posts in the thread.

He went on to say that it was time to break up the nation into different countries, and Eichenwald congratulated Putin on achieving his objective. Part of his plan for the breakup included each state voting for what country it would be a part of and providing one-time subsidies to allow residents to move to the place of their choice.

“I know people think, ‘This is insane!’ No, it’s not. For much of my life, the Soviet Union was an impenetrable fortress, a monolith. Then, it fell and broke into multiple countries. The unsustainable is not sustainable. Red America hates blue America. They want to kill us,” continued Eichenwald.

Charles Eshelman / Getty Images

The journalist called out the Republican leadership for failing to criticize the president for his unusual behavior. He pointed out that some seemed willing to tear apart democracy in the U.S. to keep their jobs. After that, Eichenwald noted that the so-called red states would be surprised to find out how much money they received from the blue states if they chose to try to make a go of things independently.

He concluded that the U.S. could choose to break up in an orderly manner or wait until it became fully unsustainable as it did with the Soviets.

The tweets received some attention, with more than 2,100 Twitter users hitting the “like” button and several hundred retweeting the ideas. Hundreds also took the time to respond. One person expressed surprise that nobody had stepped up to give a rousing speech urging Republicans to save the union, but Eichenwald reiterated that the country cannot be saved.

Others, who identified as progressives living in conservative areas, complained that the author’s words weren’t helpful. A few also pointed out that Eichenwald’s firm statements minimized the stand that Republicans at the local and state levels have taken amid death threats they’ve received for stating that the election was free and fair. Per WSAV, one such person was Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling, who condemned President Trump for failing to call for those threatening violence to stop.