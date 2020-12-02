Alexandra Daddario Stuns In A Black Bikini While Enjoying A Day Of Snorkeling In Hawaii

The actress is in Hawaii to film her new HBO miniseries 'The White Lotus.'

Alexandra Daddario has been hard at work on her upcoming HBO miniseries The White Lotus, which is being filmed in Hawaii. Recently, however, the actress found some time to get away from the set and enjoy a relaxing day on the beach, where she looked as gorgeous as ever in her swimwear.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail captured the 34-year-old spending a fun day under the sun on Tuesday, December 2. She was snapped following a bout of snorkeling and emerged from the cool water with her mask in one hand and a pair of gray-and-blue flippers in the other.

For the underwater adventure, the A-lister slipped into a sleek black bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves. The two-piece included a sports bra-style top with thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It featured a daringly low scoop neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage, while its soaking wet fabric clung tightly to her chest to further accentuate her ample assets.

Alexandra paired her top with a set of matching black bottoms that boasted an even racier design. The swimwear showcased her curvy hips and long, lean legs as she made her way to the shore thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky style. It also had a thin waistband that fit snugly around her hips and drew attention to her taut stomach and slender frame.

The True Detective star left her dark locks down as she waded through the water. They were completely damp, and slicked back to her head and shoulders, giving the paparazzi a good view of her striking features and stunning beauty. She also wore what appeared to be a white fitness tracker around her wrist.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Alexandra Daddario attends the 2019 Women In Film Max Mara Face Of The Future, celebrating Elizabeth Debicki, at Chateau Marmont on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Max Mara) Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

According to Deadline, production on The White Lotus began in Hawaii back in October under strict COVID-19 guidelines that included a two-week quarantine period before filming began. The six-episode series follows the guests and employees of a luxurious tropical resort during the span of a week. The project boasts a star-studded cast alongside Alexandra, including Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

In between work for the project, Alexandra and her co-stars have been getting in plenty of beach time as well. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the celeb recently enjoyed another day of snorkeling in Maui, where she was joined with her co-star Steve Zahn. The brunette slipped into a nude two-piece for the outing while Steve wore a pair of blue swim trunks.