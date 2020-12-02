Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Busty Chest In Plunging White Top & Matching Skirt

Alexa Dellanos showed off plenty of skin in a risque outfit for her latest Instagram snap on Tuesday night. The voluptuous model drew attention to her curves as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy upload, Alexa looked hotter than ever while posing in a plunging white top. The teeny shirt was so low-cut that it could hardly contain her busty chest.

The garment featured long sleeves which fit snugly on her lean arms. It also included buttons down the front. The cropped top showcased just a hint of her flat tummy and toned abs as well.

She rocked a matching miniskirt in the photo. The skirt was bunched up over her legs and contoured to her curvy hips and pert posterior. She added a pair of black stockings to the ensemble which accentuated her shapely thighs. She accessorized the style with a bucket hat.

Alexa leaned against a black car. Her booty rested on the vehicle as she arched her back and raised her hands near her head. She tilted her head to the side and directed a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, some tall buildings could be seen.

Her long, blond hair was styled in loose waves. The locks spilled out from under her hat and hung down her back and tumbled over one shoulder.

Alexa’s over 2.1 million followers appeared to fall in love with the snap. The photo garnered more than 40,000 likes within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also made quick work of hitting up the comments section to leave nearly 300 messages during that time.

“Wow I’m in love!” one follower wrote.

“Princess you are so beautiful that even the flowers are envious of your beauty,” declared another person.

“Incredible babe,” a third user gushed.

“Wow you look stunning like like you always do babe. Ur a true queen in this world. Royally hot,” a fourth person commented.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to showing off her hourglass figure in her online uploads. She’s often spotted sporting miniscule bathing suits, tight dresses, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently got the pulses of her followings racing when she hit the pool wearing a thong bikini and enjoying a stunning sunset. That post was also popular among her fans. It’s raked in more than 152,000 likes and over 890 comments thus far.