Debbie Gibson, 50, Wraps Herself In A Green Boa & Little Else While Teasing Good Things & New Music Ahead

Pop singer Debbie Gibson shared a titillating video with her Instagram fans on Tuesday that left everybody wanting more. The 80s star teased her followers that she was working on some new music and the clip gave everybody something saucy to talk about.

The clip showed Debbie kneeling on a square, gray cushion and there was a dark background behind her. She wore a cheetah-print fedora hat and had her long, blond tresses styled in waves that tumbled over her shoulders.

The 50-year-old beauty wore a long, fluffy mint-green feather boa and fishnet stockings. The video was a compilation of still shots that showed Debbie teasingly posing in a variety of saucy positions.

In each shot, Debbie squatted or kneeled down on the cushion. Her knees were typically spread apart and the feathers tumbled down between her legs.

The feathers also covered her chest and gave the impression that Debbie wasn’t wearing anything other than the fishnet stockings, boa, and hat. Loose feathers also floated in the air around Debbie as a tune played in the background.

Debbie incorporated several page tags and hashtags into the caption of this post. She signaled that she was working on new music and teased that there were good things in the works.

The course of snapshots showed that Debbie was barefoot and she often crossed her arms over her chest as she playfully posed for the camera. She laughed at some points and looked down and away from the camera demurely at other times.

The tantalizing selection of photos was a big hit with her followers. Thousands of likes and dozens of comments came in as everybody expressed their love for the fun and sultry look.

“Yes new music!!!!! Next year is going to be your year!! I can’t wait!!!” one fan wrote.

“Wow! I thought this was from way back and realized after reading this is now!! What’s your fountain of youth? I guess once beautiful on the inside and out – always beautiful! Keep having fun and bringing fun and happiness to all your followers! You always have and always will Rock!” another raved.

“You are the bright sparkle and shine ever ig feed needs!” a third user declared.

“Still a heartbreaker,” someone else teased.

About a week ago, Debbie gave her fans another light-hearted peek into her life that featured her trimming a Christmas tree. She wore a sparkly miniskirt and had a blast as she trimmed a pink tree. That clip earned plenty of praise from the singer’s supporters, although this new video seems to have already generated significantly more engagement.