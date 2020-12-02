Christine Quinn Looks Very Glam Wearing Custom Silky Pink Robe

Christine Quinn, who is best known for starring on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The reality star is known for her very glam appearance and killer outfits. For her most recent upload, she opted for a comfy laid-back number.

In the first of four slides, Quinn stunned in a pink robe that appeared to be made out of soft material. She tied the garment around her waist and displayed her decolletage and legs. Quinn styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part and let her locks drape in front of her shoulders.

Quinn was snapped on a bed with silky sheets. She posed on her knees and held onto a feathery bower that was placed beside her. The blond bombshell sat up straight and gazed directly at the camera lens with a huge smile. She showed off her pearly whites as well as her fancy bedroom decor.

In the next pic, Quinn continued to radiate happiness while throwing up her bower.

In the third frame, the 32-year-old modeled a silky robe with mid-length sleeves. She posed with an old fashioned home telephone to her ear in front of a large mirror that featured a vintage gold border around it.

In the fourth and final image, Quinn held out her left hand and showed off her acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. She was also snapped closer up, which showcased her initials that were printed on the left side of the attire.

For her caption, Quinn expressed that she loved her customized robes from Le Olive and treated her followers to a code that will allow them to get a discount via the brand’s website.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snaps were taken.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“Christine has had more photoshoots in the last two years than a Kardashian in the last decade. You look amazing as always Queen!!!” one user wrote.

“OMG YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL QUEEN WE STAN,” another person shared passionately in capital letters,

“OMG JUST REWATCHED SELLING SUNSET FOR LIKE THE 5th TIME! I’m obsessed with your personality like you are literally a mood! xoxo” remarked a third fan.

“Queen, you are so beautiful. Cannot wait to see you in the next season of Selling Sunset. The Queen of the reality show,” a fourth admirer commented.