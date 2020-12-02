Melissa Riso Looks Sporty In Gold String Bikini & Baseball Cap

Melissa Riso returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 2 to share a stunning new update with her over 1.2 million followers.

In the sexy snap, Melissa looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a sporty and skimpy style. The brunette model flaunted her incredible bod in a metallic gold string bikini. The tight top included a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. It also featured slim straps that fastened behind her neck and showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms did little to hide her curvaceous hips and toned thighs. The garment tied around her slender midsection and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. She added one simple accessory to the look, a black baseball cap with an L.A. Lakers logo plastered on the front.

Melissa posed with her hand around her waist and her hip pushed out. She had her legs apart and her shoulders back as she pushed her chest forward and wore a big smile on her face.

She held a large white card in her other hand, which gave details about an appearance she was making this week. Behind her, a light-colored wall and a sparkling art piece could be seen.

The model wore her long, dark hair styled in sleek, straight strands. The locks spilled out from underneath the hat and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Melissa’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 1,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave nearly 30 messages during that time.

“Beauty at its best. I approve this message,” one follower quipped.

“Beautiful. Hot legs,” remarked another.

“If you are here then who’s running heaven,” a third comment read.

“You are just too cute for words my dear. Love the bathing suit, it really looks great on you. Also go Lakers!” a fourth user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing some skin in her online snapshots. She’s often spotted rocking racy ensembles that showcase her long legs, toned arms, killer abs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa most recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she wore a strappy purple lace bra. That post was also a big hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 13,000 likes and over 260 comments.