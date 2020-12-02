Cindy Crawford, 54, Shows Off Deep Cleavage & Legs For Days In Plunging Swimsuit In Monochromatic Shot

Even at the age of 54, Cindy Crawford remains one of the most beautiful women on the planet. The model sizzled in a swimsuit that clung to her curves like a glove and delighted her 5 million followers with her offering.

Cindy took to Instagram on the first day of December, but it seems as if she was ready to leave the year behind. In her caption, she wrote that she was waiting for 2020 to end. Her remark seemed to resonate with her admirers, who chimed in with their own opinions in the comments section.

The brunette bombshell wore a dark swimsuit with a daring cut. The neckline plunged low and revealed her deep cleavage. The broad over-the-shoulder straps widened from the cup to the shoulder, for ample comfort.

Cindy’s legs were magnificent. She flaunted her long limbs in the low-cut swimsuit.

The mother-of-two rocked a dark-printed throw-over that she wore off her shoulders. She revealed her slim arms, and the wrap added a luxurious element to the ensemble. Cindy also accessorized with shades and a pair of sandals.

The model was outdoors for the photo opp. She stood on the pavement and leaned against a brick wall. Next to her, a sliding door had a countdown sign on it, and dark shadows contributed to the drama in the image.

The veteran supermodel posed with her side-parted hair over her shoulder while clutching something in her hands. Cindy crossed one leg in front of the other and looked directly at the lens. Cindy then gave the camera her signature smoldering look by slightly pouting her full lips.

The stunning pic immediately sparked a reaction among her followers. More than 54,000 have already liked the photograph, and she received a slew of compliments.

A couple of admirers were also eager to be done with the year.

“Aren’t we all! At least you have good tequila!” remarked one fan.

“Don’t speak too soon. At this rate, it seems as if 2022 may be more realistic,” offered another.

A third Instagrammer reminisced about a bygone era.

“You’re my all-time favorite model! Claudia, Eva, Elle ain’t got nothing on you!” they gushed.

A final admirer waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“Dang girl! You’ve still got the body and the look. One hot mama,” they raved and added fire and heart emoji.

The Inquisitr reported that she still works out. Recently, Cindy took to social media wearing a black tank top and matching leggings. She flaunted her ripped and toned physique while lifting weights.