Melissa Ordway Shares Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Peek At ‘The Young And The Restless’ 12,000th Episode

Actress Melissa Ordway documented her journey during the 12,000th episode of The Young and the Restless. The milestone moment featured her on-screen alter ego’s union to Chance Chancellor, uniting Genoa City’s iconic families. The event became even more exciting for her when her real-life husband, Justin Gaston, stepped into the role of Chance when actor Donny Boaz tested positive for COVID-19.

Ordway started the clip fresh-faced on her way to the studio. The footage showed her getting hair and makeup, and it highlighted some of the safety precautions the CBS daytime drama has in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The women who worked on the actress’s glam nuptials look had face masks, shields, and disposable gowns to provide additional protection layers.

After that, Ordway and Gaston walked across the lot to get their COVID-19 test before shooting started. She wore a disposable blue paper mask, and he had on a navy blue cloth facemask.

After that, she returned to allow the hairstylist to create Abby’s wedding day hair. Later, she shared a selfie video in the gorgeous gray wedding gown Abby wore for her big day, and Ordway explained that they were headed to the set to begin filming the milestone episode. She stepped to the side to reveal her husband holding the dress’s elegant train.

The wedding took place on the soap’s long-running set, the Chancellor mansion living room. Ordway gathered with her mask-clad co-stars and discussed that they were filming the episode. In addition to her, Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Peter Bergman (Jack), Beth Maitland (Traci), and Jess Walton (Jill) joined in and waved at the camera.

Then, she showed off her Newman family with Eric Braeden (Victor), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), and Joshua Morrow (Nick), who jumped around in the background. After that, Ordway’s clip showed Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Kate Linder (Esther), and Michael Mealor (Kyle) in another part of the flower-bedecked room.

Close to the end of the footage, Ordway hid on the Chancellor staircase to give an update after a long day of scenes. Gaston joined her, and they discussed how excited their two young daughters will be to see their parents get married on the program. The spouses also shared a cute moment about letting their children watch soap operas. Ordway recently told TV Insider that they occasionally allowed their daughters to watch big moments on the sudser.

“I don’t really show them the show, but I do let them see some of the stuff I think they’d like. We watched Summer [Hunter King] dumping water on Abby’s head. In fact, we kept rewinding it. They loved that. We’re going to show this to them — Mommy and Daddy getting married,” she revealed.

Finally, the actress wrapped the whole thing up when the couple and their daughters gathered back home to end the big event.