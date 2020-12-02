Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Derriere In Revealing Monokini While Riding An Exercise Bike: ‘Tryna Keep U Motivated’

Tammy Hembrow provided some fitspiration to her 11.8 million Instagram followers this week when she showcased her phenomenal physique while getting in a workout.

Taking to her account on Tuesday, December 1, the Aussie model shared two snaps from the sweat sesh in which she was seen mounted on top of a black-and-silver exercise bike. The first snap offered a full-look at the star as she slid her sneaker-clad feet through the loops of its pedals and wrapped her fingers tightly around its handlebars to prop herself up off the seat. She turned her head over her shoulder to meet the camera’s lens with a smoldering gaze, causing her blond locks to spill over her shoulder in a messy fashion. The second photo was a close-up look at the star as she got in her spin.

Rather than slipping into a sports bra and leggings for the workout, Tammy opted for a sexy black monokini that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear fit snugly around her chest and midsection and had a large cutout on the back that offered a peek at her taut torso. It also had thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The one-piece also boasted a racy thong style that took the look to the next level. The daringly cheeky cut left Tammy’s pert derriere completely exposed, while also giving her audience a look at her sculpted thighs and shapely legs. It had a thick waistband as well that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of Nike sneakers and thick white socks that were bunched up around her ankles. Tammy also accessorized with a set of dainty gold hoop earrings to give the look a hint of bling.

The double-pic post proved extremely popular, racking up over 331,000 likes after 14 hours of going live. Thousands took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section to show the social media sensation some love.

“Consider me motivated,” one person wrote.

“Goals!” quipped another fan.

“Most beautiful girl on this planet. No joke,” a third follower remarked.

“LITERAL perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Tammy often dazzles her fans with scanty looks, particularly when it comes to her swimwear choices. In another recent upload, the model channeled her inner “muse” as she soaked up some sun in a minuscule green bikini. The post was another hit, amassing nearly 230,000 likes and 1,093 comments to date.