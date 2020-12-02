Bru Luccas Sizzles In Red Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Popular influencer Bru Luccas knows how to bring the heat to Instagram. On Wednesday, she took to the photo-sharing app to show off her fit physique in a tiny red bikini that left little to the imagination.

Bru outdid herself with the tiny swimsuit, which featured tiny cups on the top that left most of her breasts exposed. The small triangle shapes gave her the perfect opportunity to flaunt not only her cleavage but flash some underboob as well. The number had threadlike straps that looked stressed as they wrapped around her neck. The bottoms were just as revealing, consisting of a narrow piece of fabric between her legs with straps that tied into big bows on her hips.

The brunette model wore her hair down in loose waves, and she sported a red bandana tied around her head to hold her hair away from her face.

She accessorized with thin matching bracelets around her wrists.

The image was cropped just below Bru’s hips. She appeared to be outside with a building blurred in the background. Part of a bush with pink blooms was off to one side of the frame.

Bru faced the camera, giving her fans a nice look at her tight body. She had a serious expression on her face as she held a pair of binoculars up to her eyes. Her seemingly flawless bronze skin looked dewy from sweat as she posed under the warm light of the sun. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and chiseled abs as well as her ample chest and curvy hips. Her shapely shoulders and arms were also on display.

The model kept the caption short and simple, leaving a flame and pizza slice emoji.

The update was wildly popular among her 3.6 million followers. In fact, more than 54,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of sharing it to her account.

Dozens of Bru’s admirers took some time to dole out compliments.

“Wow wow wow,” one comment read.

“Stylish perfect,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding several kiss emoji.

“Oh my days,” quipped a third admirer.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Bru shared a video earlier this month that captured her looking smoking-hot in a sexy ensemble while she enjoyed some time on the ocean. The clip saw her sporting a bikini top, a pair of faded define shorts and a loose, white cover-up, which she wore open. She flashed her ample chest while enjoying the sunshine and sitting on the back of a boat.