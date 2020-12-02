Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares What She’s Really Grateful For This Holiday Season

Former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared what she was really grateful for this holiday season in a sweet snap alongside two of her three children, Lorenzo and Giovanna. The mother-of-three, who also has a 1-year-old son named Angelo, smiled brightly for the photograph that she shared with her 13.8 million followers, who have hit the “like” button over 100,000 times thus far.

In the new image, Nicole posed with her offspring and said she was grateful for her children.

Nicole wore her dark tresses, which have golden highlights, in a messy topknot in the pic. She paired a black T-shirt and a tan jacket topper. With that, Nicole added a gold necklace that lay atop her collarbone. This had the first initials of all of her children fasted within the chain. She smiled and looked directly at the camera.

Next to Nicole posed Lorenzo. The 8-year-old is the spitting image of Nicole’s husband Jionni LaValle. He had on a long-sleeved oatmeal-colored casual shirt with the logo for Air Jordan, which is a silhouette of basketball legend Michael Jordan making a slam dunk, on the garment’s left side. On top of that, he had on a long, silver necklace from which hung a cross.

Giovanna wore her hair in the exact same fashion as her mother. She appeared to have on a long-sleeved white shirt.

It seemed the clan was gathered together to wrap some presents. In front of the trio was a box with red holiday paper attached to it. The image was taken in the home the family shares in northern New Jersey. Behind them was a portrait of Nicole and Jionni taken on their wedding day six years ago. Nicole honored her anniversary on November 30 where she posted a video of her reception and a message for her husband where she called him her “hunnie,” as seen here.

Followers of the former television star loved the family photo.

“It’s the matching messy buns for me,” said one follower of mother and daughter sporting similar looks.

“Your kids are so beautiful, you are so lucky,” wrote a second fan.

“OMG Giovanna is your twin,” penned a third Instagram user of the snap.

“Ur kids are gorgeous and that skin tone, OMG so stunning. I love how you are such a devoted mom and don’t rely on other people to take care of your kids,” claimed a fourth follower.