Donna D’Errico, 52, Flashes Her Bare Booty In Backless White Dress

Donna D’Errico didn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her killer curves in a wildly sexy outfit for her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday, December 2.

Donna, 52, has been delighting her fans since the 90’s when she suited up in her iconic red Baywatch one-piece to play the role of Donna Marco on the lifeguard series.

In the sexy shot, Donna flashed her bare booty underneath of a backless white dress. The garment boasted long sleeves that clung to her lean arms, as it fit snugly over her chest and taut tummy. In addition, the open back dipped down to the middle of her backside to expose her round booty.

The actress appeared to go without panties under the garb as well. The skirt fell above her knees and showed off just a hint of her legs.

Donna stood next to a metal railing for the snap. She placed both of her arms over the top of the rail as she arched her back and pushed her pert posterior out. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a light-colored wall and some decor could be seen. Donna geotagged her location as Orange County, California.

Her long, blond hair was cut into layered strands. The straight locks hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders, while her bangs fell in her face.

Donna’s 275,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by rushing to give the snap over 2,800 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to comments section to leave over 270 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are the star!!! Kisses from Spain,” one follower stated.

“Love your posts. They are real and true to heart,” gushed another.

“Oh wow. Now we’re cooking,” a third user wrote.

“A beautiful image for first thing in the morning,” a fourth person commented.

The actress always looks to be confident when she poses for the camera. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles that contour to her amazing body, and her fans can’t seem to get enough.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna recently opted to go without undies as she sported a pair of sheer, black pantyhose and a denim jacket as she sat on a kitchen counter. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her followers. It’s reeled in more than 8,600 likes and over 260 comments thus far.