Kelly Clarkson Sizzles In Silver & Black Animal-Print High-Low Gown For ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson treated her 5.1 million Instagram followers to a look at her stunning outfit last night for NBC’s The Voice.

In the shot, Kelly stood in a room with file cabinets, a TV, and a chair while she struck a pose with one hand on her hip and the other resting straight at her side. The singer looked straight into the camera with her kohl-lined eyes, and she pursed her full lips in a serious look.

Kelly’s stunning outfit took the spotlight in the photo. She wore a V-neck, high-low gown with voluminous long sleeves that ended in a fitted cuff around both wrists. The fabric featured a shiny silver-and-black animal print, and the hemline consisted of a thick ruffle. The garment ended at mid-thigh in the front, and it dropped dramatically in the back, pooling in a short train.

The singer cinched the dress with a thick black belt that featured a silver triangle buckle and highlighted her slender waist. She accessorized with long, dangling earrings that matched her ensemble. On her metallic manicured fingers, Kelly displayed a variety of different rings. She wore her highlighted layered locks mostly straight, with just a bit of volume in the layers around her face. Her hair cascaded over each shoulder from a trendy center part, nearly reaching her waist. To complete the look, Kelly wore ebony leggings and matching high-heeled boots with a pointy toe.

Kelly credited several brands and her glam team in the caption. Her fans showered the post with a lot of love. More than 89,300 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 1,455 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the judge.

“You look so good. Don’t worry. We all have your back. Brandon will regret what he’s doing to you & your kids will see in years to come that he’s wrong for this. After all you’ve been through with your parents as a child, I know you wouldn’t ever want them to go through the same thing. Love you!!” enthused one supportive follower.

“My favorite dress of this season…but the red one was Awesome too! They all are!” a second devotee gushed along with celebratory confetti horns.

“Absolutely Gorgeous, you are. I love your spirit and vibe,” declared a third Instagram user, who included a red heart and a blushing smiley.

“Kelly, you look beautiful but so sad at the same time. You are loved,” a fourth follower wrote, adding a red heart.