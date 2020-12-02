Bette Midler Gets Leggy In A Garter Belt & High Heels With Cher

Bette Midler shared a throwback photo in which she posed alongside Cher for a leggy snap where the two wore garter belts and high heels. The actress and performer posted the image as a way to celebrate her 75th birthday and wrote in the comments section of the upload that she was lucky enough in her life to have experienced many great moments in her professional career, such as the one depicted in the photograph.

In the pic, the women stood close to one another. They performed a medley called “Trashy Ladies” on Cher’s eponymous talk show which aired in 1975, as seen in a YouTube video here. They sang different songs about women of the night, as they danced and shook their bottoms to the delight of the audience in attendance, who laughed heartily at the slightly racy skit.

The women sported matching costumes which showed off their spectacular shapes. At the time, Bette was 30 and Cher, 29.

Bette wore a pink and black teddy with lace trim and wore a coordinating bow in her hair. She had a garter belt attached to the bottom with blue bows on the straps, which were clipped to stockings. She finished her look with high heels.

Cher wore the same outfit as her co-star except hers was light blue with pink bows on the garters.

They danced and sang on a circular set. It had colorful doors with the names of the women of the night written on them. In the center of the set, Bette and Cher sat on a round, pink satin sofa with a high back.

The ladies, who both gained prominence as strong solo performers in the 1970s, have maintained their friendship for around 50 years. Both are still performing and use their social media platforms as a way to inform their followers about politics, environmental causes, and other social issues.

Celebrity pals of The Divine Ms. M were some of the first to comment. These included The Talk‘s Sharon Osbourne, actresses Andie MacDowell, Sandra Bernhard, and Sharon Stone, and choreographer Kenny Ortega.

Fans of the singers loved that Bette picked such an iconic photograph to celebrate her birthday.

“Happy day you amazing, beautiful human,” wrote one devotee.

“Oh boy, I’m so grateful to your parents’ love 75 years and 9 months ago! Happy Birthday, Bette! You make the world a brighter place, to say the least,” wrote a second follower.

“This is a photo of two legendary, dynamic queens right here. This photo gives me life,” penned a third Instagram user.