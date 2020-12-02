Holly Sonders Poses With Thighs Apart In Purple Lace Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings

Holly Sonders left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday morning. The former Fox Sports host was sure to send temperatures soaring as she stripped down to her underwear for the racy pic.

Holly, 33, wore a purple lace lingerie set for the photo. The semi-sheer bra was cut extremely low over her chest and exposed her massive cleavage. The thin straps also highlighted her shoulders.

The matching panties rested high over her voluptuous hips and hugged her petite waist snugly while drawing attention to her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. She added a pair of white fishnet stockings as well. The thigh-highs clung to her long, lean legs. She completed the look with a black leather jacket and jeweled navel ring.

Holly stood in front of a large window with her hip pushed out dramatically. She had her thighs parted and her back arched. The model also tilted her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera while grabbing onto her jacket.

In the background of the shot, a cityscape could be seen through the windows. The sunlight streamed in through the glass to illuminate Holly’s bronzed skin as well.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part for the pic. The locks were styled in voluminous curls which she pushed over one shoulder.

Holly’s 486,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,600 times within the first 38 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Beautiful lady,” one follower declared.

“Just heavenly,” another supporter wrote.

“But can my heart take it Holly?” a third comment read.

“Always looking gorgeous and beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The Instagram stunner doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in skimpy ensembles for her online uploads. She’s been known to sport sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, skintight tops, and more revealing outfits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently sizzled when she opted to go braless underneath a see-through white robe while also wearing a captain’s hat and a jeweled choker. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 270 comments.