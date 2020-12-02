Gwen Stefani, 51, Looks Like A Doll Wearing Semi-Sheer Feathery Dress & PVC Thigh-High Boots For ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a new snap of herself on the set of NBC’s The Voice. The mom-of-three returned as a coach on the successful talent show and has continued to wow viewers with her choice of fashion. Stefani has always been known for her killer outfits and didn’t disappoint for her most recent upload.

The “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” hitmaker stunned in a feathery semi-sheer light pink dress that showcased a hint of her midriff. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and showcased her fishnet tights underneath. Stefani teamed the look with PVC thigh-high boots and rocked long acrylic nails. She accessorized herself with numerous rings, bracelets, and earrings. Stefani tied her blond hair up in a bun and opted for a metal headband that featured jewels and a leaf.

The three-time Grammy Award winner was captured on the set of the show in front of her red chair. Stefani put on a fierce display and placed one hand on her hip, resting the other by her buzzer. The former No Doubt frontwoman crossed her legs over and tilted her head to the left slightly, which helped showcase a hint of her profile. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and looked very angelic.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 55,000 likes and over 620 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“The whole look from the hairstyle down to ur boots is the whole package!! Loving the feathers on ur dress too,” one user wrote.

“I loved this look and the colors (pale pinks) were perfect for you,” another person shared.

“You are absolutely gorgeous. The most beautiful ballerina princess ever,” remarked a third fan.

“Gwen, You can make any look spectacular. You are beautiful inside and out,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she shared a close-up of the headpiece.

She credited her hairstylist Danilo, fashion stylist Sonja Christensen, and herself for her makeup.

For this season of The Voice, Stefani has been slaying with her fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a dark cropped denim jacket that featured a tiger printed down the right arm. Stefani wore matching three-quarter jeans that were rolled up from the bottom and multicolored high heels that gave her some extra height. She sported her platinum blond hair down with a middle part while pointing over to R&B singer Usher, who helped mentor the contestants.