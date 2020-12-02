Kindly Myers Looks Hotter Than Ever In Neon Green Bikini

Playboy model Kindly Myers knows how to get the attention of her 2.2 million Instagram followers. On Wednesday, she gave them reason to pause when she shared a photo of her looking hotter than ever in a tiny neon bikini which showcased her incredible figure.

Kindly’s swimsuit was a neon green shade which popped against her tan skin. The number also had peach straps and peach details on the bottoms. The top had small, triangle cups which exposed her cleavage. The bottoms were amazingly tiny, featuring a low-rise front and straps high on her hips.

The popular influencer wore her hair over one of her shoulders, and she added some bling to her look with a sparkly navel piercing.

She also accessorized with a pair of small earrings and a couple of rings.

It might have been cloudy outside, but Kindly looked incredible in her bright bathing suit. Her body faced the camera while she gazed off to one side. She held a few strands of her thick tresses in one hand as a soft breeze appeared to blow. Her lips were slightly parted and she had a serious expression on her face, resting her free hand on her thigh. She bent one knee, emphasizing her curvy hips and thighs. The pose put her ample chest and incredibly flat abs on display. A small red tattoo on her lower abdomen drew the eye down the front of her torso.

In the caption, Kindly quoted a line from The Shawshank Redemption about caged birds. She also credited the photographer and makeup artist for their creative efforts.

Kindly’s fans seemed to be impressed with the photo, with many of them leaving compliments in the comments section.

“Wow Kindly you are one beautiful sexy bird! Mmuuaahh,” one admirer wrote, adding kiss emoji.

“You can lock me up in a cage any day,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“As usual your [sic] gorgeous, love your long hair blowing in the wind,” a third fan commented with several emoji, including red hearts and smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Looking amazing everytime,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Kindly keeps her fans coming back for more by updating her Instagram page with sultry content which showcases her sculpted physique — she often models swimsuits that leave little to the imagination.

Earlier in the month, she uploaded a snap of her playfully tugging on the straps of her bikini bottoms while she flashed a flirty smile at the camera.