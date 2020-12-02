Harry Styles Says ‘Bring Back Manly Men,’ Shading Candace Owens For Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Tweet

Harry made history as the first man to appear solo on the cover of the iconic magazine.

Harry Styles took to his Instagram account this week to throw some shade at conservative author and political commentator Candace Owens following her public criticism of his iconic Vogue cover that was released last month.

Taking to his account on Wednesday, December 2, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer shared a photo of himself that was snapped by photographer Parker Woods. He posed against a black backdrop and was illuminated by a single spotlight as he munched on a banana while gazing off into the distance.

The 26-year-old once again showed off his gender-fluid style as he wore a powder blue suit for the photo op. The set included a fitted blazer that cinched around his midsection before flowing out around his waist in a peplum style. He sported a sheer white top with long pleated sleeves underneath the jacket, as well as a pair of matching blue pants that were slightly oversized.

He captioned the shot “bring back manly men” — a line that was likely familiar to most, if not all, of his 33.4 million followers, as it was part of a Twitter post from Candace in which she criticized Harry for wearing a Gucci dress on his historic Vogue cover.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” she tweeted on November 14.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Fans of the former One Direction member were quick to take note of his latest Instagram upload, awarding it more than 3.4 million likes after just two hours of going live. More than 173,000 notes filled the comments section as well, with many praising Styles for the clap back.

“When I told you I gasped at the caption,” one person wrote.

“IMAGINE HAVING HARRY STYLES CALL YOU OUT ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA FOR YOUR IGNORANCE HAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” remarked another enthused fan.

Candace also got wind of the shade and returned to her Twitter account to respond to the post.

“When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet,” she tweeted one hour ago.

She tweeted a follow-up with a photo of Harry that appeared to be from his role in Dunkirk, the World War II-era film in which he played a British soldier named Alex.

Along with his Instagram post, Harry touched on the feud and his style in Variety’s “Hitmakers” issue, in which he explained that not wearing an article of clothing because it was categorized as women’s shuts out “a whole world of great clothes.” He continued, noting that something great about the present was that people can wear anything, not just clothes specified for their personal gender.

“It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred,” he said.