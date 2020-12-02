Harry Styles Says ‘Bring Back Manly Men,’ Shading Candace Owens For Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Tweet

Harry made history as the first man to appear solo on the cover of the iconic magazine.

Harry Styles took to his Instagram account this week to throw some shade at conservative author and political commentator Candace Owens following her public criticism of his iconic Vogue cover that was released last month.

Taking to his account on Wednesday, December 2, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer shared a photo of himself that was snapped by photographer Parker Woods. He posed against a black backdrop and was illuminated by a single spotlight as he munched on a banana while gazing off into the distance.

The 26-year-old once again showed off his gender-fluid style as he wore a powder blue suit for the photo op. The set included a fitted blazer that cinched around his midsection before flowing out around his waist in a peplum style. He sported a sheer white top with long pleated sleeves underneath the jacket, as well as a pair of matching blue pants that were slightly oversized over his lower half.

He captioned the shot “bring back manly men” — a line that was likely familiar to most, if not all, of his 33.4 million followers, as it was part of a Twitter post from Candace in which she criticized Harry for wearing a Gucci dress on his historic solo Vogue cover.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” she tweeted on November 14.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Fans of the former One Direction member were quick to take note of his latest Instagram upload, awarding it more than 3.4 million likes after just two hours of going live. More than 173,000 notes filled the comments section as well, with many praising Styles for the clap back.

“IMAGINE HAVING HARRY STYLES CALL YOU OUT ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA FOR YOUR IGNORANCE HAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” one enthused fan wrote.

“King,” declared another fan.

“When I told you I gasped at the caption,” a third follower quipped.

Candace also got wind of the shade and returned to her Twitter account once again to respond to the post.

“When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet,” she tweeted one hour ago.

She followed up with a photo of Harry that appeared to be from his role in Dunkirk, the World War II-era film in which he played a British soldier named Alex.

Along with his Instagram post, Harry touched on the feud and his style in Variety’s Hitmakers issue, which was also released today.

“To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes,” he said. “And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”