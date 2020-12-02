Natalie Roser Puts On Leggy Display In Oversized Sweater, Over-The-Calf Socks & Boy Shorts

Blond bombshell Natalie Roser showcased another side to her personality in her most recent social media update. The model took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 2 with a series of shots that showed her in comfortable loungewear. Her 1.3 million followers loved the pics because it has already racked up more than 8,000 likes in less than six hours.

Natalie mentioned Binge, an Australian streaming service in her snaps. She also promoted Soda Shades, specs that block blue light from screens. She wrote that she was being a good student by studying Sex & The City on the service.

The bikini maven looked cozy in her oversized cream sweater that enveloped her frame. However, she put on a leggy display in her white over-the-calf socks with black stripes. It clung to her calves and left her sun-kissed thighs bare.

Natalie pulled her hair away from her face into a high knot. She parted her hair in the front and allowed several wisps to frame her face. The glasses also added a new vibe to her look that her fans seemed to love.

The influencer posed indoors for the photo opp. She sat on a light gray sofa with cushions behind her. A potted plant added some greenery to the space.

In the first shot, Natalie sat cross-legged on the sofa. She showed off her lean thighs while dipping her hand into a bowl of popcorn. The Australian looked directly at the camera and smiled broadly.

Natalie relaxed in the second shot. She leaned against the cushion, threw her head back, and smiled while bringing some popcorn to her mouth. She opened her legs so that she could prop an elbow on her thigh, and her black Alo boy shorts were clearly visible. The final slide was a video of the popcorn popping.

Natalie’s followers loved the offering and inundated her with comments, likes, and emoji. They shared their opinions in the comments section about the look, while other lavished her with praise.

One admirer adored one of Natalie’s best-known features.

“I’m in love with your attractive smile,” they gushed.

“What a beautiful queen,” another said and followed the remark with a diamond and rose emoji.

“This look suits you well. You are so cute,” a follower said.

A fourth Instagrammer asked a tongue-in-cheek question, referring to Natalie’s caption.

“You are so freaking adorable! What is your major?” they wanted to know.

The model recently shared a sizzling shot to her Instagram feed, as reported by The Inquisitr. In that photo, she wore a skimpy white bikini which showed off her voluptuous curves.