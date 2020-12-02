Kelly Ripa Stuns In A Black Wrap Dress & ‘Borrowed’ Necklace As She Brings A Little Glamour To ‘Live’

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' star rocked a glamorous ensemble on a Wednesday morning.

Kelly Ripa made a stunning entrance onto the Live set in a black dress and high-end jewelry.

In a new video shared on Instagram, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 50, wowed fans as she entered the studio of her morning chatfest wearing a satiny black wrap dress paired with a sparkly necklace and bright green pointy-toed pumps that were perfect for the holiday season.

Ripa wore her blond hair down with an off-center part as she walked across the studio and posed for a moment as the camera captured her every move. The slim star tugged at the top of her dress a bit to adjust it before going on the air live.

Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest and several mask-wearing staff members were also seen in the clip, as was gorgeous holiday décor that included several perfectly decorated Christmas trees.

In comments to the post, followers raved about Ripa’s outfit as well as another glimpse at the long-awaited Christmas set for the popular morning show she has co-hosted for almost 20 years.

“Luv the shoes!” one fan wrote to the stylish TV host.

“Looking so nice you guys!! Love the dress, Kelly!” another added.

Another commenter described the whole package as “impressive.”

In an accompanying Instagram post, Ripa revealed that her stunning dress was from Ba&sh Paris as she gave fans a close-up of her look. The blond beauty added that her sparkling gold and diamond necklace was “borrowed” from jeweler Stephen Russell.

“I thought since I got the clasp stuck that I would just wear it on the air,” she cracked. “Because the security task force is coming to remove it.”

Commenters described Ripa as a “fashion guru.”

“It’s all working for ya, Kelly,” a fan added.

Fans know that Ripa regularly wears clothing from Ba&sh. Other stars who have been spotted in the French-girl clothing brand include Nina Dobrev and Lucy hale, according to InStyle.

Ripa been known to rock her share of Stephen Russell Jewelry as well. Last year, she wore pieces from the line to Town and Country’s Second Annual Jewelry Awards.

While she was perfectly dressed on set, the Live star dressed things up at home, too. The mom-of-three recently shared a snap of her family’s breathtaking Christmas tree at their New York City home. The tall tree was covered in colorful ornaments and lights and wrapped with a red velvet tree skirt.

“Even though it’s 2020, she got dressed in her fancy red skirt and ready for the return of a certain someone,” Ripa captioned the shot.