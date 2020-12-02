Sasha Obama Dances In A Trendy Sheer Blouse With Friends In Viral TikTok Video

Barack Obama’s younger daughter, Sasha, stunned social media when she danced with friends in a TikTok video.

The clip was posted by a friend of Sasha and has since been taken down. However, several internet users managed to save the video, and it has been reposted to other websites like Twitter.

For the occasion, Sasha wore a collared button-up blouse with a V-neckline. The color of the garment was a dark black that flattered the college student’s glowing skin. Showing off her sartorial chops, the sleeves of the top were sheer, as was the body of the garment around the torso. Sasha left the bottom button undone to add a casual aesthetic to the ensemble.

The U. Mich student coupled the top with a pair of medium-wash jeans with a mid-rise silhouette to complete the look.

She sported a number of layered gold necklaces, including one that looked to be dog tag-inspired and another simple chain-style choker. She also accessorized with a number of hoop earrings as well as a large statement cocktail ring.

Sasha styled her hair into a classic blow-out, and her long layered tresses cascaded down past her shoulders. For the final touch, the former first daughter glammed it up with long cream acrylic nails.

The dance was set to the song “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Popp Hunna. The sequence opened with Sasha moving her arms from side to side before angling herself 90 degrees to the camera. From there, she demonstrated more moves before facing forward once more. She rubbed her palms together before dropping low and making a “talk” motion with her hands. Sasha next gave the camera a peace sign before breaking out once more as the clip ended.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Fans of the former first daughter quickly began to voice their praises, and her name quickly began trending on Twitter as the video became more widespread.

“Sasha Obama is living her best life,” declared one Twitter user, adding the flamenco woman emoji to the comment.

“Sasha Obama got that look! She needs to be someone’s model. Beautiful young woman,” tweeted a second.

“I’m glad Sasha Obama is trending because of a good thing. I was a lil scared for a sec. It’s still 2020,” joked a third tweet.

It is not the first time in the past month that the 19-year-old has been in the news. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Jenna Bush Hager made headlines after sharing sweet throwback pictures of giving the Obama girls a tour of the White House back in 2007.