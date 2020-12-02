Sarah Harris Shows Off Round Booty & Toned Legs In A Cheeky Red Swimsuit In Bali Throwback Snap

The former 'Playboy' model said she was missing the beautiful Indonesian island.

Sarah Harris is missing her luxurious Bali vacations, per her latest Instagram share. The former Playboy model took to her account on Wednesday to reminisce about the “best days of [her] life” with a cheeky throwback snap from one of her trips to the beautiful Indonesian island that added some serious heat to her page.

The Kiwi hottie was seen standing outside a beautiful, two-story house in the December 2 addition to her page. She stood with her backside to the camera, propping herself up on her tippy toes with one leg crossed in front of the other. A gorgeous pool was just feet in front of her, where a round, rattan tray of fresh fruit and other snacks floated through the water.

Sarah looked ready to go for a dip, as she was suited up in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her bodacious curves. The two-piece was made of a smocked red material with a flirty floral pattern that popped against her allover tan.

It included a pair of minuscule bottoms that let her round booty hang out nearly in its entirety, treating her massive online audience to a full view of her curvy hips, toned legs, and enviable buns. The number also had a high-rise waistband with thick straps that fit snugly around her midsection, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The matching top was barely within eyesight in the snap due to her pose in front of the camera. It had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, however, her long, platinum locks spilled down her back, nearly covering it up entirely. As a result, it appeared that the model was going topless upon first glance of the photo, though further inspection revealed that she was, in fact, wearing the complete two-piece set.

Despite being an older image, the post still proved popular with Sarah’s 2.1 million followers. It has amassed more than 11,000 likes within six hours of going live to her feed, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are the hottest and sexiest chick,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah had “the best buns in the world.”

“Wow amazing shot. Very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey,” a third follower gushed.

“Body goals,” declared a fourth admirer.

Sarah is hardly shy about showing off her famous backside on social media. In another recent post, the blond bombshell showcased her pert derriere in an impossibly tiny thong while rummaging through her kitchen for a snack. Fans were equally as thrilled by the scandalous shot, awarding it nearly 30,000 likes and 552 comments to date.