Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Snap Singing With Son Isaiah: ‘My Own Little Drummer Boy’

Carrie Underwood shared a sweet snap of her singing with son Isaiah on Instagram. In her caption, she called him her own little drummer boy as the two recorded a tune which will be featured on her Christmas special titled My Gift. The Grammy Award-winning country superstar looked lovely as she shared a microphone with the 5 1/2-year-old who appeared to be a natural in the recording studio.

In the photograph, Carrie wore her long blond hair loosely flowing down her back. She sported a dark shirt and wore large headphones on her ears to hear the music she sang along to. Isaiah had on a black-and-white plaid shirt. His dark hair was cut short and he appeared to closely resemble his father and Carrie’s husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher.

The image seen below was taken as the two collaborated on the holiday classic “The Little Drummer Boy” for the show which can be viewed on HBO Max beginning Thursday, December 3. The special includes renditions of holiday classics and originals from her album, My Gift, which she said in an interview with People Magazine was a “welcome distraction” to record during the pandemic.

Carrie shared in the interview with People that she could not contain her excitement over working with her son in this way. She revealed that the experience made her emotional. She added that it was great that she was able to be in the booth with him, as well as encourage him and try to remind him which words were coming up next. Perhaps the most delightful part for the country superstar was to listen to the finished product. Carrie said she felt overwhelmed when she heard herself singing with her child, and it made her laugh and cry at the same time.

Followers of the country superstar adored the upload and looked forward to watching the special and hearing Carrie and her son’s collaboration.

“So amazing, kid’s got a future right there,” wrote one fan.

“This is so sweet, I cried when I first listened to this song,” noted a second supporter.

“I just about hit the floor in tears when I heard this the first time. This is hands down the sweetest song I’ve ever heard,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Yay!!! I cannot wait to see little Isaiah!!! He’s gonna be amazing!” remarked a fourth fan who added a blue heart emoji to their comment.