Kylie Jenner Poses On Private Jet In Low-Cut Cardigan & Leather Pants

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The makeup guru is known for reinventing her appearance and opted for a laid-back ensemble for her most recent post.

Jenner stunned in a button-up cardigan that was relatively low-cut. She didn’t appear to be wearing any other visible clothing underneath and displayed her decolletage. Jenner teamed the look with town leather pants that were loose-fitted and wrapped herself up in a fluffy brown cover-up, which she left to hang off both her shoulders. She completed the outfit with black boots of the same material that featured a chunky sole. Jenner accessorized herself with a necklace and rings while rocking long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of red polish. She styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner appeared to be sat down on her private jet. She crossed her legs and rested her right elbow on her knee while placing her hand to the side of her face. Jenner leaned forward and gazed directly at the camera lens with her head tilted down.

In the third and final frame, the reality star was captured closer up in the same location. She lightly tugged at her locks that were draping over her right shoulder and continued to stare with a fierce expression.

In the span of seven hours, Jenner’s post racked up more than 5.1 million likes and over 15,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 201.8 million followers.

“Wow kylie you are looking so gorgeous. Always look beautiful. You are the most beautiful. Amazing environment. Love this,” one user wrote.

“Kylie Jenner for me you are the most beautiful woman in the world, you are always in my heart I admire you a lot!!!” another person shared.

“The most photogenic woman to ever exist,” remarked a third fan.

“It’s the style for me,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the successful businesswomen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut pink blouse with loose-fitted long sleeves. Jenner tucked the attire into her high-waisted shiny orange latex pants that appeared to be fairly skintight at the top and looser at the bottom. She was snapped in front of a festive backdrop that consisted of a large lit-up Christmas tree and dangling lights.