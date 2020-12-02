Nata Lee Celebrates Hump Day By Flaunting Her Derrière In Checkered Thong Bikini

Blond beauty Nata Lee knows how to make just about anything look good. From underwear to sexy dresses, she rocks every kind of look. She took to Instagram to celebrate hump day with a snap that saw her flaunting her booty in a thong bikini, and the post certainly got her followers talking.

Nata’s bikini was made of a pink checkered fabric, and it had thin white straps which popped against her tan. The top was a halter style, and the bottoms had strings tied into loopy bows high on her hips.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Dubai. The image was cropped above Nata’s knees. She was on a beach standing in front of a few palm trees, with several fronds and the sand blurred in the background.

The popular influencer made her pert derrière the focal point of the snap by standing with her back to the camera. The lens captured her at a slight side angle, giving her fans the best shot of her sexy curves. To emphasize her booty, Nata arched her back and posed with one leg slightly forward. Her butt and part of her back were covered with a light dusting of sand. With her shoulders back, she also showcased her shapely upper body and toned arms. A large tattoo on the side of her thigh and hip drew the eye to her lower body. The pose also provided a peek at her flat abs. Her bronzed skin appeared flawless in the natural light.

Within an hour of her sharing it, the photo racked up more than 17,000 likes.

Dozens of Nata’s admirers took to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked.

“You are so all around gorgeous. No matter what angle,” one Instagram user commented.

“How beautiful and sexy you are,” wrote a second follower, adding several emoji, including a smiley face with heart eyes.

“You have the perfect hour glass figure,” a third fan chimed in.

“Queen I love you so much,” added a fourth admirer with numerous flame and heart emoji.

Last month, Nata gave her online audience a nice look at the front of her fabulous figure when she shared a picture of her wearing a top and a pair of shorts. The top was olive green, and it was cropped at her waist. The number was skintight, highlighting her voluptuous chest while flashing her taut tummy, and the shorts were very short, showing off her toned legs.