‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Thomas Has A Breakthrough & Then Collapses

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 3 reveals that a tearful Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will finally have a breakthrough. With the help of Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), he realizes that he has been hallucinating, per The TV Watercooler. However, the victory will be very short-lived as he immediately collapses after his stunning realization.

Hope Reels Thomas Back In

Hope arrived at Thomas’s apartment and heard him yelling. When she went opened the door, she caught him screaming and shaking the mannequin.

“You’re not Hope!” he yelled.

She ordered him to leave the dummy alone. Thomas seemed confused as he looked from her to the doll.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Hope will intervene and try to bring him back to reality. Those who follow the soap opera know that, lately, he has been having a hard time distinguishing between reality and his delusions.

As seen in the below video, Thomas cries out for help. He pleads with Hope in a heartbreaking scene.

A cry for help leads to a shocking moment! ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/lQT2ew8Kdw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 29, 2020

Thomas Fights For His Sanity

The designer has tears in his eyes as he speaks to Hope.

“I know that I seem crazy,” he sobs.

He doesn’t know what’s going on with him and why he keeps hallucinating that the mannequin is real. He has been trying to fight this on his own and is at the end of his tether.

“How can I help you?” Hope wants to know.

Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) warned her that something was wrong with Thomas. It’s terrifying to see him in this state, and she wants to reach out to him. However, he keeps murmuring that he’s not mad.

“I promise I’m not crazy. I’m not…”

“It’s going to be okay. It’s going to be okay. Right Thomas? We’re going to get you the help that you need,” she reassures him.

Thomas realizes that Hope is in his corner and that she’s fighting for him. He slowly smiles at her and she smiles back. All of a sudden, the designer loses consciousness and collapses.

“Thomas!” she calls out to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will call Finn for help. The physician, who works in an emergency room, will make a quick diagnosis. He knows that Thomas has a history of falls and has been acting strangely. When Hope tells him that Thomas has been hallucinating, Finn will immediately begin treating his new patient.

However, Liam will also arrive on the scene. He still doesn’t know that Thomas actually kissed a mannequin and teasers indicate that he is furious.