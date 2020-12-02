Yaslen Clemente Shakes Her Sculpted Booty To Megan Thee Stallion Song In Sexy Video

In her latest Instagram update, blond beauty Yaslen Clemente stunned her 2.4 million followers with a sizzling clip in which she showcased her sculpted figure. The video was filmed in a gym that Yaslen frequents, and she stood on an expanse of green flooring with a black-and-white mural painted on the wall in the background. Several treadmills were visible as well as racks of dumbbells, but the focus remained on Yaslen’s curves.

She rocked a pair of pale blue leggings with a high-waisted silhouette. The wide waistband hugged her slim waist before the bottoms stretched out over her shapely hips and thighs. The material clung to every inch of her toned lower body, showing off her thighs and calves, and she had some horizontal bands wrapped around each leg, right at the top of her thighs. The bottoms also featured ruched detailing on the rear that accentuated her pert posterior.

She paired the leggings with a navy blue sports bra that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted upper body on display.

Her blond locks hung loose in tousled curls, and were parted in the middle, framing her stunning features.

Yaslen added a pair of white sneakers to finish off the ensemble, as well as a delicate pendant necklace. She swayed her hips from side to side in the clip, showing off her body, before spinning around and flaunting her rear for the camera. At the end of the video, she flashed a smile and blew a kiss at the camera, thrilling her fans.

She paired the sultry share with a caption encouraging her followers to check out her diet and fitness programming, including a discount code that they could use. Her audience absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 20,600 likes within 21 hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. It also racked up 262 comments in the same time span.

“Blue is my new favorite color!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You should be illegal,” another follower chimed in, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

“Bootylicious,” a third fan remarked.

“Absolute perfection!!” yet another added.

