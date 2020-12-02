Dolly Parton Jokes She’s ‘Sick’ Of Her Husband As She Gives Rare Details About Her 54-Year Marriage

The singer cracks a joke about her long marriage to Carl Thomas Dean.

Dolly Parton opened up about her marriage in a rare disclosure in a new interview.

The 74-year-old country music superstar told Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast that she and her husband Carl Thomas Dean have had enough of one another after more than five decades together.

“My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54, and I’m sick of him and I’m sure he’s sick of me,” the “Jolene” singer joked.

Parton married Dean, now 78, in 1966 when she was just 20 years old. Fans of Parton know that her spouse has kept a low profile and rarely accompanies his famous wife to public events. Parton once claimed her longtime love has only seen her perform live a few times.

“My weaknesses have always been men, sex, and food and not necessarily in that order,” Parton revealed to the podcast of her life, both on and off the road.

The flirty star, whose friendship with her late duet partner Kenny Rogers was so close that there were rampant rumors that they had an affair, revealed that when she recently recorded a song with Michael Buble for her new Christmas album, she was disappointed that she couldn’t get “cozy” with him due to COVID-19.

“I wanted to cuddle down and cozy up with him but I couldn’t very well do that, not this year anyway. So maybe next year I’ll get to do a Christmas special of the same album and maybe I’ll get to cuddle up with him then.”

Despite her flirty comments — and her joke that she’s “sick” of Dean — Parton really only has eyes for her husband. She rarely shares photos of her spouse on social media, but in 2017, she posted a pic of him kissing her on the cheek in an image framed by a rose garland embellishment as she celebrated a “Month of Love” that February.

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner told People that she still has date nights with her longtime love. The singer revealed that she will sometimes pack up a picnic of their favorite foods and they’ll take their camper and park it at a riverbank.

“Or we’ll pull up to some little Days Inn motel, go in as long as the bed’s clean and there’s a bathroom. We just do our little things like that,” she added.

The star said her husband still picks flowers for her and writes her poetry.

In May 2016, Parton and Dean even renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony at their home in Nashville in honor of their 50th anniversary. Parton told Rolling Stone she got dressed up in the “most beautiful gown” and her handsome husband looked like he was straight out of Hollywood.