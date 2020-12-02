Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Barely-There Bikini Top For Steamy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell and podcast creator Lindsey Pelas thrilled her 8.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a short video in which she showed off her curves in a barely-there bikini top. She set the clip to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Don’t Stop,” and flaunted her curves throughout.

Lindsey wore a purple swimsuit top that consisted of little more than two thick straps that covered any NSFW areas, leaving almost all of her breasts exposed. The portion of the straps that stretched over her ample assets featured textured details, and they then crossed over her chest just below her collar bones, before wrapping around her neck.

A thin horizontal strap wrapped around her torso, just below her jaw-dropping assets, and she had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the scandalous look. Her sculpted shoulders and arms were also exposed in the piece.

Lindsey paired the revealing top with matching bottoms in the same bold purple hue, which looked stunning with her sun-kissed skin and platinum blond locks. The bottoms sat low on her hips and were only visible in a few moments of the video. They featured sides that stretched over her shapely hips, and some cut-out details that showed off even more skin. Her toned stomach was exposed in the look, and she posed next to what appeared to be a large palm tree, with a textured trunk that added visual interest to the update.

Her long blond locks were styled in voluminous curls that tumbled down her chest and back, framing her flawless features. She kept her accessories simple, adding just a pair of hoop earrings. She switched up her poses throughout the video, alternating between playing with her hair and simply accentuating her assets. She gazed at the camera throughout, flashing seductive glances to tantalize her audience.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 28,100 likes as well as 669 comments within 16 hours of going live.

“You got my attention,” one fan wrote, captivated by her curves.

“The queen,” another chimed in, including a single flame emoji to emphasize his compliment.

“I could watch this all day and never get bored. You are absolutely gorgeous Lindsey! Hope you’re doing well queen,” a third fan remarked.

“Goddess with a dark side,” yet another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey shared a sizzling snap to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. She rocked a feminine gingham-print skirt in pale pink tones and a revealing cropped shirt that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and mentioned in the caption of the post that she was thankful for her “nice breasts.”