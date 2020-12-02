Janelle Monae Poses In Her Birthday Suit For Her Big Day

Janelle Monae took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The singer celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and celebrated her big day by sharing some cheeky pics.

The “Make Me Feel” hitmaker bared all and appeared completely naked. Monae is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for short curly locks that were shorter on the sides and longer on top. She went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with a gold necklace. Monae placed a pointy party hat on her head that featured the text “happy birthday” and multicolored spots. For her makeup application, she applied sparkly gold eyeshadow underneath her eyes.

The Grammy Award-nominated star treated her followers to eight bits of content within one upload.

In the first slide, Monae attached a short video that saw her lying on her front while on top of a bed. She raised her legs and crossed them over while gazing directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. Monae held a couple of candles to her mouth and placed her other hand on the page of the book she was reading.

In the third frame, the songstress tiled her head up and sported a mouth-open expression while holding the candles like they were cigarettes.

In the sixth slide, Monae sat on a chair in front of a wooden desk that had a small mirror placed in front of her. She gave fans an eyeful from behind and was seen raising her face to the left in the reflection. Monae lifted both her hands to the side of her neck and showcased her sharp jawline.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 327,000 likes and over 10,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.7 million followers.

“Whose birthday is it cuz these pics got me feeling like it’s MINES,” one user wrote.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANE!!!!!! Much love to you! And you didn’t have to snatch our edges like that,” another person shared.

“I always thought you were sexy, I didn’t know you were that sexy… Do have to admit, I love chocolate,” remarked a third fan.

“Okay but the way you’re boosting my body confidence right now,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Monae turned 35-years-old on December 1 and is listed as the most popular celebrity born in Kansas City.

In January, Monae wowed in a sporty, orange crop top with biker shorts that matched from Beyonce’s brand Ivy Park. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore her dark hair in two big plaits.