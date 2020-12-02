Britney Spears Tugs Shorts While Getting A Kiss From Boyfriend As Fans Notice Something Odd

Fans were suspicious in the comments section.

Britney Spears flashed her curves on Instagram this week while she got a kiss from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The model gave her a peck on the cheek as she sported a big grin, though fans noticed something odd — as Britney’s latest uploads appeared to be taken months ago.

The “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know” singer shared the sweet snap on December 1, one day before her 39th birthday. In the photo, she tugged at her low-rise shorts.

Britney stood facing the camera with Sam on her left. He leaned in and gave her a kiss while also displaying his toned bicep in a white tank top.

Britney revealed plenty of skin in a plunging crop top which sat low on her chest. The light-colored number had small black polka dots all over it and a twist design over her chest, drawing attention to her toned abs.

The singer placed both thumbs inside the top of her khaki shorts and pulled them down slightly to show a little more of her slim hips.

She accessorized with a black choker which had a pendent in the center and wore her signature long, blond hair in a half-up, half-down style cascading over her left shoulder.

Britney kept the caption simple, using three sun hat emoji.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many posting sweet wishes for the mom of two.

“OMG OMG HAVE A WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY QUEEN! You deserve all the happiness in the world!” one comment read.

“We all wish you endless happiness Britney,” another fan commented.

Others noticed that the photos appeared to have been taken over the summer, as Britney wore the exact same look in snaps shared to her account in June.

“These pictures are from june. Go back & look,” one user wrote.

“I have a feeling these photos are from June at least,” another person commented.

The star had fans concerned this year after she posted the same photos multiple times. Britney caused a stir in August when her followers noticed she’d shared snaps from the same day on at least 10 occasions over three months.

The latest upload was posted as a set. It was uploaded a few minutes after Britney confused her followers with another photo of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram, which can be seen here.

She had many of her almost 27 million followers believing she may have forgotten her own birthday after she wished herself a happy one a day early. Britney and Sam wore the same clothes in front of the same background, suggesting it was also taken months ago, despite her suggesting the uploads were new.