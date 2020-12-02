Kelly Ripa Shares A Breathtaking Photo Of Her Christmas Tree: ‘She Got Dressed In Her Fancy Red Skirt’

Kelly Ripa has shared a breathtaking photo of her luxe Christmas tree with her 2.8 million Instagram followers. The talk show host called her tree “she” in the caption and said that it was dressed and waiting for someone. This person was likely her husband, Mark Consuelos, who is currently living and working in Canada as he finishes up scenes for the latest season of Riverdale where he plays the role of Hiram Lodge.

The gorgeous fir was placed in between two large windows that overlook the street upon where Kelly and her family, which includes Mark and their three children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, live on the Upper East Side of New York City. They reside in a town home in the area, which is a short commute to the ABC studio where Kelly is a star and executive producer of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The tree was decorated with lots of white lights, which allowed it to shimmer in the dimmed light of the room. It featured what appeared to be glass ornaments that adorned each and every branch. Many of these were in shades of red, gold, and silver. The fir also appeared to have a detail of large wooden sticks that stuck out of the branches. This made it appear to have been freshly cut.

A deep, maroon skirt had a gold trim at its edges. It was artfully placed around the bottom of the Christmas decoration. A bright star lit up its top and almost touched the high ceiling of the living area where it was placed.

The holiday decoration was placed in between two large, overstuffed chairs that looked out over the windows. The tan furniture appeared to match the window treatments that were pulled apart. On an outdoor balcony, Kelly placed bright white strands atop what seemed to be bushes that lined the perimeter of the area. Across the street, light in the windows of the family’s neighbors illuminated the street.

Mark was one of the first to comment on the glorious photo and said that he can’t wait to meet her.

“She can’t wait,” Kelly responded.

“Do you two want us to leave?” questioned one fan of the couple’s exchange.

“Beautiful. Did you do the decorating? How long did it take you to put all those bright light strands on?” asked a second follower.

“I look forward to a post about this every year she’s a beauty,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“She’s waiting for papa bear. The room looks beautiful,” penned a fourth fan.