NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Acquire Kevin Love Before 2021 Trade Deadline, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

According to a newly published list of possible pre-NBA trade deadline transactions, the Charlotte Hornets could make a move for Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love as they hope to make the playoffs in the 2020-21 season.

As noted by the publication on Wednesday morning, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has been keeping busy during the offseason, using the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft on top point guard prospect LaMelo Ball and signing former Boston Celtics wingman Gordon Hayward as a free agent. While the outlet observed that the “gears are turning” as far as Charlotte becoming a playoff contender is concerned, it also quoted Kupchak, who recently said that the team is “not good enough right now” to make a solid postseason run and still needs to make upgrades at “every position.”

Given how the Hornets might need to make another “impact move” at this point, Bleacher Report speculated that the organization could try to acquire Love prior to the 2021 trade deadline.

“Stranded on the wrong side of LeBron James’ latest departure, Love is a five-time All-Star who’s struggling to make meaningful contributions to the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers. But move him to a team with some win-now aspirations (as modest as they might be), and his impact should immediately perk up.”

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Although the publication did not propose any hypothetical trades, it predicted that point guard Terry Rozier could be among the players Charlotte offers to Cleveland if it decides to swing a deal for the veteran forward/center. Per Basketball-Reference, Love averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for Cleveland in 2019-20, also registering shooting percentages of 45 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three-point range. Rozier, meanwhile, produced averages of 18 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists last season — his first with the Hornets, according to his Basketball-Reference player page.

Considering Love’s strong points as a post scorer, outside shooter, and outlet passer, Bleacher Report predicted that he could turn out to be a versatile offensive player, one who could team up with Ball and help facilitate uptempo schemes or run half-court sets with Hayward, Ball, Devonte’ Graham, and Rozier — assuming the latter doesn’t get moved.

The Hornets are just one of the multiple possible destinations for Love if the Cavaliers finally decide to move on from the 32-year-old. Last week, it was recommended that the San Antonio Spurs could acquire the former UCLA Bruins star for a package including veterans Patty Mills and Rudy Gay and incoming second-year forward Luka Samanic.