Martha Stewart, 79, Thrills Fans With Glamorous Look: ‘This Photo Just Popped Up On My Phone’

Lifestyle doyenne Martha Stewart, age 79, thrilled her fans with a glamorous look via a photo which she casually said: “popped up on her phone.” The longtime fan favorite television personality was effortlessly chic in the snap, where she paired designer sunglasses with a stunning coat.

Martha seemed to channel a look similar to that worn by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s where the main character, Holly Golightly, wore an updo paired with black sunglasses and similarly-toned dress as she ate a danish in front of the famed New York City jewelry store.

Martha wore a stunning pair of Lanvin tortoise shelled frame sunglasses which had light-gray lenses on the sheer side, so her eyes could be seen. Lanvin is a French multinational high fashion house and is the third oldest still in operation reported its official site.

Martha added a coat from the same fashion line to her look. This timeless-looking topper was constructed in a classic style. It featured a high neckline that Martha pulled up to cover the back of her neck. It had a small, pointed collar with a seamless, finished edge. The jacket buttoned up to the top of the collar, with large fabric-covered buttons visible on its front. These appeared to run down the length of the topper. It was devoid of any other adornments and provided a sleek, monotone finish.

Underneath it appeared that Martha wore a blouse in the same color.

Her short, blonde hair was crafted into a messy updo. The front pieces of her tresses were artfully pulled out to frame her face and soft bangs brushed her forehead.

As for accessories, Martha added dangling earrings in an oval shape. These sparklers were attached to a base in a stud design. On her left hand, which held her collar, she added a large, stunning, pinky ring. This appeared to have darker-toned stones in addition to those in a lighter hue.

Martha’s fans were awestruck by the gorgeous photograph and shared their comments regarding her chic, high-fashion look.

“Sis this is a LEWK! You’re killing it,” penned one follower.

“That look is saying,” I’m rich honeyyyyy….I’m richhh,” claimed a second fan.

“I’m Feeling…The Devil Wears Prada (I mean Lanvin)” wrote a third Instagram user, who believed Martha channeled the lead character in the film, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

“That, darling, is why they call them good bones. Looking like the queen you are,” remarked a fourth follower.