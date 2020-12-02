Nicole Thorne Bares Sizzling Derrière In Skimpy White Thong

Australian Instagram model Nicole Thorne displayed an eyeful of her round posterior in a new photo shared with her 1.5 million followers this morning. The brunette bombshell stripped down to a skimpy thong, showing off her toned booty while sitting on the armrest of a leather armchair.

The steamy half-body shot captured Nicole in mid-profile, flaunting her curvy backside as well as giving fans a peek at her chest. The 29-year-old parted her knees and rested her hand on her thigh, leaning her forearm against her hip bone. She looked over her shoulder with an intense stare and slightly pursed her voluptuous lips in a sultry expression. The caramel-colored furniture complemented her glowing tan and made her white underwear pop.

The revealing number boasted an insane high cut, fully baring Nicole’s hip. The panties were a high-rise style that accentuated her tiny waist, while also exposing her peachy buns. The hottie paired the thong with a matching lace bra, which sported a see-through back. The top had demi-cups that flashed plenty of sideboob and featured a solid panel to censor her curves.

Nicole stunned followers with more than just her curves, brushing her hair behind her ear to reveal two piercings on her helix and tragus. Her dark tresses spilled down her back in loose waves, drawing even more attention to her supple, suntanned skin.

The photo was geotagged in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The model appeared to be in the comfort of her own home, posing next to the floor-length mirror where she snaps many of her selfies. A glimpse of the dining area was also visible in the snap, which showed a wooden table and bench.

The upload was a promotional post for Melrose Social Cult. Nicole teamed up with the agency for a giveaway offering fans a chance to win a Prada Re-Edition Saffiano bag along with a cash prize.

The model included a photo of the handbag and elaborated on the details of the competition in her caption. However, one of her supporters seemed more interested in admiring her beauty than in the giveaway, taking to the comments section to compliment the Aussie babe.

“They Can Keep the Prada, I Want You,” they quipped, adding a purple heart emoji.

Others followed suit, showering Nicole with effusive praise.

“Wow adorable beauty,” wrote one person, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“You are always so stunningly glamorous gorgeous sexy sweet Aussie angel,” gushed another Instagrammer.

“The most beautiful and the sexiest girl,” chimed in a smitten fan.