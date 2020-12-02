Jasmine Sanders Sizzles In Booty-Baring Bikini Photos At Miami Beach

Golden Barbie wowed in a thong two-piece in the Sunshine State.

Jasmine Sanders put her flawless body on display during a sunny day at the coast this week as she posed in a skimpy black bikini. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wowed in the three photos posted to Instagram on December 1 as she gave her 4.1 million followers a look at her body from all angles.

The first shot showed Jasmine, who goes by the nickname Golden Barbie, as she looked down with her left hand on her straw sun hat and her other placed on the white railing behind her. It featured glass panels to reveal the calm ocean water and Miami skyline behind her.

Jasmine appeared to be barefoot as her skin glowed in the sunlight, and she protected her eyes with dark sunglasses while flaunting her enviable abs.

She rocked a black triangle two-piece with a multicolored floral print, including two large blue and white flowers over her chest. It featured thin straps over both shoulders and a metallic fastening over her torso. She paired it with plain black bottoms that sat low underneath her navel and high on her hips to highlight her toned legs.

In the second snap, the former America’s Next Top Model guest judge took off her hat to show off her braids. She placed her hand on her head and showed off a large tattoo on her left bicep.

Jasmine seriously flaunted her curves in the third photo. She was snapped from behind as she gave her 4.1 million followers a look at her pert booty in the thong bikini bottoms while she looked at the stunning view.

According to her geotag, Jasmine was at Miami Beach, Florida, and she shared an inspiring message about change in the caption.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the 29-year-old supermodel.

“Lawdddd,” one person commented with a fire symbol and three heart eye faces.

“Body goals,” another wrote with a fire symbol.

“Are you real?!” a third asked with four fire emoji.

“Wow so hot,” a fourth comment read.

The upload was well-received, amassing more than 32,000 likes and 170-plus comments.

Jasmine previously got pulses racing earlier this year when she wowed fans in a skimpy light pink lingerie set while showing off her stunning natural hair. The star shared four photos on Instagram in October as she modeled a delicate lace bra and thong set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, as she’s an ambassador for the brand.