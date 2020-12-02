‘The Talk’ Welcomes Amanda Kloots As New Co-Host

The Talk will welcome actress and businesswoman Amanda Kloots as a new co-host at the beginning of 2021. She will be joined by author Elaine Welteroth on the panel, giving the CBS talk series a fresh start after the losses of former co-hosts Marie Osmond and Eve this season. The female-led series, which stars Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sheryl Underwood, will usher in a new feel and attitude with the hiring of these women, who will bring a fresh perspective to the show’s daily discussions.

Amanda has guest co-hosted The Talk several times in recent months and developed an easy rapport with her fellow panelists.

She was in the news earlier this year as she documented the struggle of her late husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, as he battled COVID-19. Nick lost his life in July of this year. The Inquisitr reported in October that Amanda took on President Donald Trump after he tweeted of his reported quick recovery from the virus, saying “don’t let it dominate your life.” She posted a lengthy missive where she explained her point of view regarding the president’s view after he fell ill and had to be briefly hospitalized as seen here.

In an Instagram share seen here, Amanda expressed her excitement over being hired as a panelist on the series and revealed that January 2021 would be her first day on the show as a cast member.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Amanda stated in the caption of an Instagram share, where she posted several photos from her time as a guest-co-host, that she was “thrilled and honored” to join the cast and crew of The Talk. She explained that from her very first time as a co-host, she knew she was amongst a very special group of people and looked forward to starting on the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter.

Amanda was thankful in her final comments, saying that the job was a “special gift” and that her “angel in heaven” Nick, was looking out for both her and their son, Elvis.

Her fans were thrilled to learn the exciting news.

“I am so so happy to hear this news! I have been following your story and journey since COVID and I’ve been watching on IG hoping to see this announcement. I think you are a perfect fit for The Talk and another reason I will tune in to see your perspective on topics and solidify your place in Cali,” wrote one follower.

“Omg omg omg!! I knew it. You deserve this girl!! I am so beyond happy for you!!!” penned a second fan.