‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder Bares Belly In Playful IG Snap Weeks Before She’s Due To Give Birth

The mom-to-be posed with her three 'girls.'

Stassi Schroeder showed off her bare baby bump weeks before she is set due to give birth to her first child with fiance Beau Clark.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, posed for a playful snap taken by her man as she lounged on the sofa in the couple’s Hollywood Hills home alongside their two adorable dogs.

In the pic, Stassi posed with her hair pulled up into a messy bun and she sat with her shirt hiked up as she leaned her phone on her belly. The expectant mom wore Christmas-themed pajama pants as she sat next to a brightly lit, fully decorated tree. The couple’s pups looked straight at the camera in the sweet shot.

In the caption, Beau noted that he is “locked down” with his four girls: The dogs, Stassi, and his in utero daughter.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the post with likes and comments.

“Oh my goodness so close!! So cute,” wrote expectant pal Brittany Cartwright.

“Is it cool to say squad goals again yet?” asked Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz.

“I miss you guys!!” added Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Stassi also chimed in to weigh in on her maternal look.

“So much sex appeal.,” she wrote.

While she’s not feeling foxy, many fans thought Stassi looked amazing as she entered the final stage of her pregnancy. Some called her a “queen” and “flawless.”

“[Stassi Schroeder] you’re gonna be one of those chicks who looks literally flawless and gorgeous during labor,” one fan wrote. “Not even fair. You’re still killin’ it girl. Hang in there mama!”

“Omgggg I’m gonna miss preggo Stass,” another added.”I need more pics of her maternity outfits! I wish she was podcasting still so I could hear all about it!”

Other followers told dad-to-be Beau that he doesn’t any presents this Christmas because he already has everything that matters with all of his “girls.”

“Lots of estrogen in that house!” one fan cracked.

Stassi has not revealed her exact due date, but the former Bravo star is expected to deliver her baby girl in early January. She will be the first of a foursome of Vanderpump Rules veterans set to give birth to their first babies in 2021.

In addition to Stassi and Beau’s New Years’ baby, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby boy in April, while Lala Kent and Randall Emmett and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are set to welcome baby girls the same month