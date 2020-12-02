Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Thong Bikini While Showing Off Her Tan

Jilissa Zoltko titillated her Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 1, with a smoking hot update that featured her pert derriere. In the new post, the American model rocked a light-colored bikini that showcased her killer physique and sun-kissed complexion.

Jiliisa sported an all-white, two-piece swimsuit that was a nice contrast to her tanned skin. The front side of her bikini was hardly seen in the snap. From what was visible, the bandeau-style top seemed to be padded and obscured her nipples from exposure. It had a low-cut necklace and a snug fit that secured her chest, despite the strapless design.

She wore the matching bottoms that accentuated her toned midsection. Notably, a glimpse of her flat stomach was evident in the shot. Small cut-outs along the sides of the garment helped accentuate her hips, and the back portion showcased her round posterior.

Jilissa modeled her sexy ensemble inside the bathroom. The lighting and the interior made the room bright and conducive for photography.

In the first snap, the babe put her backside to the camera, allowing fans to gaze at her pert derriere. She was holding a bottle of Bali Body as she looked over her shoulder and smiled at the camera with her pearly white shown.

The second photo featured Jilissa in a similar stance. She raised her chin with closed eyes. She smiled brightly as the photographer took the shot.

Jilissa wore her long blond locks loose, letting them fall down her back. She styled her hair in soft, wavy curls that suited her nicely. To keep the focus of her viewers solely on her bathing suit, she decided to wear minimal jewelry. Her nails were long and painted with a light polish.

The bombshell wrote a short caption about the Bali Body product. She also added emoji and tagged the brand in the post, as well as in the first picture.

Her avid admirers loved the new share. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the pic gained more than 35,000 likes and over 410 comments. Fans and fellow models dived into the comments section and wrote various messages. Most of them raved about her enviable figure, especially her perky booty.

“What a gorgeous girl! I am forever in love with your beauty and smile. Your banging body is also a bonus,” a fan wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are perfection! Thank you for sharing your beautiful pictures with the world. You are indeed blessed,” added another follower.

“I am a die-hard fan of yours and have been for years now. You never fail to amaze me,” a third admirer commented.