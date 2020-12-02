‘Big Brother’ All-Stars Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Shock Fans With News They Are Dating

The All-Star players were best friends in the 'Big Brother' house.

Big Brother stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Garrett are dating.

The all-star players shocked fans with the announcement that they are a couple two months after wrapping the CBS reality competition.

In separate posts to Instagram, the Big Brother veterans shared photos to announce their dating status. On Christmas’s social media account she shared two selfies as she cozied up with her best friend turned new boyfriend and noted that love is “built.” The 38-year-old fitness guru also included hashtags to tease that the love connection was “unexpected.”

In the comments section, many fans also admitted they were shocked by the dating news. Others noted that they always saw a “spark” between the Committee alliance members as they interacted in the CBS summertime house last season.

“YESSSSS,” one fan wrote. ” I saw the deep connection on the live feeds every day while you guys were in the house. Congrats!”

Memphis also shared a pic that showed him snuggling Christmas, in an Instagram post which can be seen here.

“Sometimes people come into your life and you know they just belong. We tried to fight it but fate had its own plan. Excited for the future,” he wrote.

Several fellow Big Brother players reacted to the post, including the couple’s Season 22 castmate, Tyler Crispen.

“Yoooooooooo I’m shook right now but not really,” Tyler wrote.

“Hahahaha I meant to text you earlier,” Memphis replied.

“How did this happen!?!” asked veteran player Jessie Godderz. Jessie also congratulated Big Brother producer Robin Kass for yet another couple spawned from the CBS reality franchise.

Christmas and Memphis also opened up about their newfound romance in an interview with E! News. They both agreed they never expected to find love in the Big Brother house.

“I wasn’t looking for a relationship, I was there to WIN,” Christmas said. “Memphis and I got to know one another through real conversations, building trust with each other, and not starting with a physical connection. That’s a rare thing.”

The mom of one added that she loves her man’s “wild, unapologetic self” and that he appreciates her for who she is.

Memphis pointed to Christmas’s “contagious smile, unapologetic laugh, and authenticity” as some of his favorite things about her.

While many fans were shocked by the romance news, there had been some recent buzz that something was going on with the Big Brother pair after they were spotted hanging out at a bar together in Florida last month.