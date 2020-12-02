Jade Grobler Flaunts Her Sexy Body In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach: ‘My Type Of Meditation’

Jade Grobler added a jaw-dropping update to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 1, that stunned her 1 million followers. In her post, the Bang Energy model slipped into a skimpy swimsuit that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach.

Eager fans of the influencer know that she loved spending time by the sea — be it with friends or with her pets. In the new update, Jade was photographed somewhere in the coastal town of Noosa Heads in Queensland as the geotag noted.

Clad in her skimpy bathing suit, she was seen lounging on a plush blanket that was laid out on the fine, white sand. She mostly occupied one side of the frame with her legs cut off from view. She sat with her thighs closed and leaned to the side, using her left hand as support. The bombshell gazed at the camera with her head tilted and gave a big smile. Her skin appeared radiant from the sunlight.

The ocean and the beautiful view of the sunset made up the background. A glimpse of the other island that looked like shadows from afar was also evident in the shot.

Jade rocked a gray one-piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline, which showed off a nice look at her cleavage. The sleeveless design of the swimwear highlighted her toned arms. The snug fit of the piece helped emphasize her fit figure. The lower part of the garment boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area and accentuated her curvy hips. The back portion, on the other hand, seemingly had a thong design.

Jade’s golden locks were left untied and flowing down her back. Some sections were also hanging over her shoulders. She wore her favorite pendant necklace and several rings.

Jade paired the snapshot with a short caption where she mentioned “meditation.”

Since going live on her Instagram page, the post has earned more than 29,700 likes and over 300 comments. Her social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages and rave about her enviable body. Other avid admirers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model and instead chimed in with emoji.

“Gorgeous, as always!!! If you are reading this, please know that I have always adored you. I also enjoy browsing through your magazine. Keep up the great work!” one of her followers commented.

“Wow! Amazing shot and timing. You know what, I think you are more beautiful than the sun, I swear,” wrote another social media user.

“You have the most beautiful smile,” gushed a third fan, adding a red rose emoji at the end of the comment.