‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, December 1: Hope Catches Thomas Yelling At The Mannequin

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, December 1 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who asked the mannequin if she was there. Just then, there was a knock at the door. He let his father in. Thomas was touched that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still worried about him. Ridge told him that it would be the same for him and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) once the little boy grew up, per Soap Central.

Ridge Shows Concern

Thomas beat himself up for using Douglas in the past. Ridge wanted him to move on from the past. Douglas was doing well now because of him. He corrected his father and credited Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) for Douglas’s wellbeing.

Ridge got red flags when his son spoke about Hope, but Thomas said that he just admired her. Father and son also spoke about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The younger Forrester didn’t understand what everyone saw in him. But, he needed to accept their opinion of the Spencer heir.

Finn Says A Concussion Could Impact The Brain

The soap opera showed that Hope was concerned about Liam because he had not slept at home. He also had not answered her text message. Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) arrived at the cabin. He had spoken to Thomas and sensed that something was off about him.

The physician had also noted that Thomas had rubbed his head before complaining about a headache. Hope relayed that the designer had hit his head. Finn said that a concussion could disrupt the neural connections in the brain. It could affect the way the brain processes information and impact his emotional reactions. She began to worry about Douglas’s dad. Finn warned her to stay watchful around him.

Steffy & Liam Regret Their One-Night Stand

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) left her room and groaned when she saw Liam. As seen in the above image, Liam was shirtless. When he woke up, he wanted to discuss what had happened between them before Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) woke up.

They both regretted making love the night before. Liam had been upset after finding his wife in Thomas’s arms, while Steffy blamed the tequila. She encouraged him to speak to Hope. He told her that she knew that he still loved her but she had a boyfriend now, and he had his wife.

Hope Catches Thomas Screaming At The Doll

At the apartment, the designer told the mannequin that she needed to go. The doll came to life and urged him to be with Hope. He said that he just needed to wait for Liam to screw up and then he would help her to pick up the pieces.

When the dummy goaded him, he began yelling at it. He said that he had started hallucinating after hitting his head at the office. He also fell when Liam left his place.

The blonde arrived and overheard Thomas screaming, as indicated by The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers. When she walked in, she found the designer shaking the dummy.

“You are not Hope!” Thomas yelled. Hope ordered him to let the doll go. He looked at the “flesh” dummy and then at the real Hope, obviously confused. When he looked at the mannequin again, it had returned to its plastic state.