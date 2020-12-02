Sofia Vergara Stuns In Black Corset For Instagram Throwback

Sofia Vergara thrilled her over 20.6 million Instagram followers with a dazzling throwback from her Broadway debut 11 years ago. The Columbian actress shared four photos captured on stage, which saw her stepping into the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in the musical Chicago.

The gorgeous Latina sported a stylish interpretation of the character’s iconic pantsuit costume, rocking black fitted pants and a matching corset that highlighted her enviable figure. On top, she wore a coordinating mesh shirt, which featured see-through sleeves and an elegant chest panel that added texture to the sheer number. Sofia wore the shirt open and unbuttoned, giving her audience good look at the beautifully ornate corset. The item was decorated with lace embroidery along the hem and neckline, calling attention to her lean silhouette and sexy décolletage.

Sofia completed the eye-popping look with understated stud earrings and bold red lipstick. She traded in her caramel-colored tresses for a dark hairstyle, pulling up her locks into a tousled yet sophisticated updo. She rocked long bangs that brushed over her cheekbones, drawing the eye to her striking features.

The ageless beauty posed on a chair for the captivating slideshow. In the first picture, which captured her from behind, she rested her elbow on the backrest while looking over she shoulder with a stirring gaze. Another snap saw her placing both hands on her thighs as she sat with her legs widely spread. She slightly leaned forward, exposing an eyeful of cleavage, and flashed a beaming smile at the camera.

One pic portrayed Sofia standing with one leg up on her seat. In lieu of the mesh shirt she sported a chic jacket that matched her pants, which she casually draped over one side of her body. The photo revealed the strapless design of her corset and gave fans a peek at her toned shoulder and arm.

The star took to her caption to indicate the post was a throwback from 2009. She added several emoji that expressed her love for the musical, and included “Chicago” and “broadwaymusical” hashtags.

The upload was a big hit with her army of fans, who voiced their enthusiasm for the performance in the comments section of the post.

“You do one for mama, she’ll do one for you,” wrote one person, leaving a heart emoji. “Chicago is my favorite musical ever!” they added.

“You are the best looking actress!!! Also funny and talented. I adore you!” chimed in a second follower.

Plenty of Sofia’s admirers left gushing messages wherein they complimented her beauty and stunning figure. Followers seemed particularly impressed by her brunet look, telling her she gave off “Goth vibes” and looked surprisingly like Monica Geller from Friends.

“Love the dark hair color on you,” said a third Instagrammer.

“Omg u looked just like courtney cox in the first one!” opined a fourth fan.

The update amassed more than 170,800 likes and 630-plus comments in the first six hours.