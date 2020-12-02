Abby Dowse Sizzles In The Pool While Rocking A Purple Bikini

Abby Dowse shared another tantalizing photo with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. The gorgeous Australian model took to the social media site to show off her bombshell curves in a minuscule two-piece swimsuit while enjoying some pool time under the heat of the sun.

In the new post, Abby was in the swimming pool, dressed in her bright-colored swimwear. She stood in the shallow area with her knees down to her legs dipped in water. Lush greenery mostly comprised the background with tall trees and short plants. The wooden fence that surrounded the area was also evident.

She posed with one leg forward as she tugged at her thong with her left hand. The stance made her hourglass frame more noticeable, and it showed a glimpse of her thigh gap. The smokeshow looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze and slightly parted lips. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawless body, making her tanned skin glow.

Abby wore a skimpy bikini with a bandeau-style top. The garment had a tie-up feature, which caused its ruched appearance. The piece was cut so small that it looked tiny against her voluptuous breasts. While it failed to cover the entirety of her chest, the fully-lined cups managed to obscure her nipples from exposure. Its deep neckline showcased a generous amount of her cleavage.

She rocked matching bottoms that sat low on her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. An itty bitty triangle of fabric covered her privates, though it seemed insufficient to cover her completely. Countless viewers gushed over her taut stomach and abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

Abby sported her favorite accessories, including her usual gold necklaces, hoop earrings, and two bracelets, worn on each wrist. She wore her long, blond locks down, letting the strands hang over her shoulders.

In the caption, Abby wrote something about her golden tresses, describing it as “wild,” and added two emoji. She also shared that her bikini came from Oh Polly Swim, tagging the brand and their main account, Oh Polly, in the post and the picture.

Several internet personalities and plenty of her avid admirers wrote gushing messages in the comments section. Countless fans raved about her stunning figure, while some followers went crazy over her beauty. As of this writing, the picture has gained over 39,200 likes and an upward of 770 comments.

“You are for sure a wild one,” a fan commented.

“What a beautiful lioness! You are Abby, and you look sexy as always,” gushed another admirer.

“Your hair looks so awesome like that!! A hot look,” a third follower added.