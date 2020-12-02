Mandy Rose Tugs Smoking Hot High-Cut Bodysuit & Flaunts Her ‘Best Asset’

Mandy Rose thrilled her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a post, which she said featured her best asset. The WWE wrestler explained that she used to feel bad about her legs, but lifting heavy weights helped instill confidence in her gams.

In the sexy shot, Mandy stood next to a white wall on a gray sidewalk. She looked smoking hot in a shiny black, high-cut bodysuit that featured spaghetti straps and a high neckline. The garment’s legs were cut up to Mandy’s nipped-in waist, revealing a lot of skin and her rounded pert backside. She posed with one leg straight and the other slightly in front with her knee bent, which showcased her sunkissed, muscular legs. She held both hands on her waist, tugging slightly at the leg hole. The pose showed off her long white manicure, which contrasted with the body outfit. Her rounded shoulders and toned biceps and triceps popped in the image. A pair of high-heeled, sleek zip-up booties finished off the sexy look, making Mandy’s pins look even longer.

Mandy wore her platinum blond hair straight, and layers slightly framed her face, and the lengths fell slightly down her back. She looked at the camera with a sensual look in her eyes, and she held her full pink lips open, revealing her straight white teeth.

Mandy tagged South Florida photograph Ryan Loco with the photo credit, and she opened up about her past insecurities with her fans. They responded by showing the post a lot of love. At least 218,000 hit the “like” button, and nearly 3,000 Instagram users took the time to leave a positive comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to complete their replies.

“Those quads, girl. I see you still squat heavy,” enthused one devotee who added a flexed bicep and a bomb along with a heart-kiss smiley.

“Mandy, you look great. I love those shoes, and your body is goals. You’re smashing it,” a second fan wrote, including several red heart-eye emoji.

“Mandy, you’ve got NOTHING to be insecure about. Every part of you is sexy and incredible. You’ve only just begun, and you’re only gonna get better.

Stay strong and stay focused,” wrote a third Instagrammer who included a flexed bicep and a fist.

“Your best asset. Didn’t you win the best booty in high school? Your pins are a close 2nd though,” a fourth follower teased, including a peach.

