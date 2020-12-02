NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Willing To Accept Lesser Role If LeBron, Davis, Or Durant Joins Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo may have publicly stated that he has no interest in leaving his team to join forces with other superstars and take an easier road to win his first NBA championship. However, it would be a different question if big names expressed their desire to team up with him in Milwaukee. In a recent interview with the Greek network Cosmote TV, Antetokounmpo discussed several interesting topics, including the possibility of playing with other superstars on the Bucks.

If players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis decided to leave their respective teams to join him in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo said that he is willing to accept a lesser role as long as it would give him a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“If LeBron, Durant, Davis came to Milwaukee, I would be fine,” Antetokounmpo said, as translated by Miles Lockhart of Sportskeeda. “I do not care who is first, second, third. I want to win. At 18 I did not understand, but now I want to win because when I quit basketball, people will remember that. If such players want to come, I will not mind at all.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Antetokounmpo’s comments only showed how determined he is in helping the Bucks end their decades of title drought. Having even at least one of James, Durant, and Davis in Milwaukee could tremendously improve their chances of dominating the Eastern Conference and winning a championship. However, according to Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily, the fact that the “Greek Freak” wants to play with James and Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is interesting.

As of now, the Lakers are rumored to be one of the teams that are closely monitoring Antetokounmpo’s current situation in Milwaukee. It has already been a few weeks since the 2020 free agency period started, but Davis has yet to sign a new contract with the Lakers. Though he’s highly expected to return to Los Angeles, there is speculation that Davis is purposely delaying signing a new deal with the Purple and Gold to see what Antetokounmpo is planning to do with the massive contract extension that the Bucks recently offered.

If Antetokounmpo declines to sign an extension and decides to test the free-agent market, AD is expected to sign a two-year contract that would give the Lakers the salary cap flexibility to go after the “Greek Freak” in the summer of 2021. Though it would require the three superstars to make some financial sacrifices, they could form the most formidable “Big Three” that the league has ever seen and help the Purple and Gold to establish a dynasty in Los Angeles.