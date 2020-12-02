Laura Sagra Flaunts Toned Figure In Plunging Bikini And Ripped Daisy Dukes

Colombian Instagram sensation Laura Sagra flaunted her killer curves while wearing a plunging bikini and ripped cutoffs. The update was shared with her 974,000 followers on Tuesday, December 1.

“Eres Luz,” Laura wrote in the caption. According to a Google translation, this means “you are light,” and her supporters immediately rushed in to comment.

Laura wore a dusty pink bikini that plunged down low in the front and revealed plenty of her cleavage. Her long blond locks were parted haphazardly to the side and covered a lot of the swimwear. However, it appeared that outfit had highlights of a pale color, indicating a pattern of some sort.

She teamed her bikini top with a pair of distressed denim Daisy Dukes. The high-waisted cutoffs covered her navel but plenty of her toned midriff was evident above the waistline.

The model sat with her legs spread on a gray sofa. Laura tucked one hand into the pocket of her shorts as she parted her lips and pouted at her intended audience. Her head was tilted slightly to one side and she completed her look with a delicate gold chain around her neck.

The enormous sofa filled a large proportion of the background. Next to it stood a lamp with a bulbous white shade. A potted plant was positioned directly underneath it. On the wall hung a large canvas featuring various muted shades.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within one day, the photo had already scored an impressive 33,500 likes and more than 330 comments from her avid supporters.

While Laura may have insisted that her fans were “light,” some responded by calling the model “divina.” According to a Google translation, this means “divine” in Spanish. Others called her “hermosa,” or “beautiful.”

“So cute,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Spectacular,” a fan declared.

“Damn woman every day you get more stunning,” another user gushed.

“You’re more beautiful than an angel,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of various emoji to the end of their statement.

Many others also opted to use only emoji as a likely way to avoid the language barrier. Often used multiple times in each post, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also cropped up regularly as well.

Laura often likes to show off her toned body when sharing content with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a stunning green crop top and thong in a similar shade in order to show off her washboard abs.