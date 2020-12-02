Former Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Risque Lingerie Snap

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders drove her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers wild with her Tuesday evening post. The former golfer and current social media influencer shared a revealing snapshot on December 1 that seemed to significantly raise everybody’s heart rates.

The image was a black-and-white one and the geotag signaled that it was snapped at the Marquis Los Cabos resort in Mexico. In her caption, Holly noted that she was missing the new friends she had made during this recent trip. She has shared quite a few shots from her time in Cabo and each one seems saucier than the last.

The caption for this post may have been pretty sweet, but the photo was exceptionally spicy. Holly leaned her back against a plain wall and seemed to rest one hand on a railing behind her. The snapshot was cropped across her upper thighs, but it still gave everybody plenty to appreciate.

Holly wore a minuscule lingerie set for this scintillating snap. It appeared to be a black bra and panty set that highlighted all of her titillating curves. The garments barely covered what was absolutely necessary to avoid it being deemed entirely NSFW.

The bra had straps that encased her nearly bare breasts and fairly skimpy panels of fabric down the center of each cup. The matching sultry panties had similar straps in the front and a waistband that sat extremely high on Holly’s hips.

She added very large loop earrings and what appeared to be a jeweled collar choker around her neck. Holly pulled her long, dark tresses back away from her face and had one hand tousling some of her locks.

Holly bent one knee and posed in a way that accentuated her lean legs and curvy booty. Her chiseled abs were impossible to miss, and there was plenty of cleavage visible as well.

During the first hour after Holly had shared this snap, more than 3,000 likes and dozens of comments came in from her impressed fans.

“Lost my ability to speak,” teased one fan.

“Love the pic holly,” noted another.

“Absolutely PERFECT beauty,” a third user declared.

“You Just Broke The Internet With This One!” someone else raved.

As revealing as this photo was, it actually wasn’t the most risque shot the former golfer revealed via Instagram this week. On Monday, she posted a snap showing her topless in a shower.

The water ran over her as she held an arm across her bare breasts and gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Naturally, that revealing picture generated a lot of engagement. At this point, it is closing in on 20,000 likes in about 18 hours, along with several hundred comments.