Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display In Skimpy Black Bikini As She Has Fun At American Dream

Instagram model Bruna Rangel impressed her 4.1 million followers with her latest video post. The update, which went live on Tuesday, December 1, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves as she posed dramatically in a string bikini.

In the caption, she revealed that she had a wonderful day courtesy of American Dream. While visiting the entertainment center she participated in snowboarding as well as visiting a water park.

Bruna wore a teeny black bikini. The triangular cups plunged down low in the front, revealing the celebrity’s ample cleavage as she stood in front of a large window. The briefs tied up in bows over her tanned hips and, when she turned around, showed off her pert derriere.

The start of the clip opened in an opulent room. Yellow curtains edged the large open windows and a glass dining table was situated in front of it, surrounded by a variety of chairs and stools.

Panning across the dining area, Bruna was revealed to be standing in the living area. She leaned against a glass barrier and the water park could be seen directly outside her room. As she posed, her golden locks cascaded down over one shoulder.

Turning to show off her buns, the video then honed in on the enormous inground swimming pool. A variety of slides and outdoor entertainment could be seen as well as several people relaxing in the crystal clear water.

As soon as she posted the clip, Bruna’s followers were quick to respond. In less than an hour, the video had already seen more than 2,300 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“I can’t decide which view is better,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So Beautiful and so Cute,” a fan remarked.

“A [concentration] of fun and extravaganza, like in the good ol’ 80s,” a user insisted.

Another fan stated that they had been to the American Dream in Canada before insisting that Bruna was “looking gorgeous.” At the end of their comment, they added a row of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in an effort to convey how they felt about Bruna’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the kissing and lips emoji also got some attention as well.

Bruna often shares swimwear updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she flaunted her stunning figure and showed off a little underboob while wearing a white bikini.